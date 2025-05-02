Update On Chelsea Green's WWE Status After She Said Goodbye On Social Media This Week
Chelsea Green got some people talking this week after she posted her 'farewell address' on social media.
The inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion lost her title to Zelina Vega last Friday night on SmackDown and then made her 'goodbye for now' post on her X account Sunday morning.
This led many to speculate that Chelsea would be taking a break from television for a little while after an extremely busy run up to WrestleMania.
Even worse thoughts popped into some people's minds, especially after WWE reportedly made a round of office cuts this week. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is letting those folks know they can breathe a sigh of relief.
"There isn't a plan for Green to take off TV, and she's not leaving the company, as she is scheduled to be at tonight's Smackdown tapings," Ross Sapp reported Friday afternoon.
Speculation about upcoming talent cuts ran wild this week, thanks in large part to multiple social media posts. Shotzi turned some heads with self filmed promo that she posted Thursday. Austin Theory also dropped a rather ominous message that was met with some confusion, according to Ross Sapp.
"We've not heard about WWE releases coming up, and that isn't the type of thing that usually makes its way out before it happens. It's almost always a situation that catches the roster and media by surprise, and there aren't typically "cut days" that are broadly known about ahead of time."
Shotzi has not competed on WWE television since she lost a Women's North American Championship match to Fallon Henley on NXT back in January. She was reportedly scheduled to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, but was replaced last minute by a returning Alexa Bliss.
