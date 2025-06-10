Jacy Jayne NXT Women's Championship Win Provided Career Validation
The new NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne, says that the shocking title win over Stephanie Vaquer gave her career the proper validation she was looking for.
Jayne spoke about becoming NXT Champion on Busted Open Radio and talked about the validation it provided her with, while also admitting that the title win didn't truly hit her until days later.
“I feel like it was validation, because I feel like I’ve always known I was capable of more than just being a tag team wrestler. It was just waiting for the right opportunity to show the world that. I feel like I have been in so many factions. I kind of just hopped around for a while so you never really saw that other side of me. But now I feel it is my chance to show the world that what you thought of me is not what I am and I am just getting started and I have so much more to show everybody.”- Jacy Jayne (h/t Fightful)
Jayne continued:
Yeah, I feel like it’s such a blur, to be honest with you (Jayne said about the night she won the NXT Women’s Title). That whole night I feel like is such a blur to me. I don’t know if I was just laser-focused or I was trying not to get in my head. I don’t really know what it was. But it really didn’t even hit me until like two days later. I came home from training one day and I just started bawling, for no reason.- Jacy Jayne (h/t Fightful)
Last week on NXT, Jayne celebrated her title win in the ring, but was then interrupted by a parade of potential challengers, which included Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, and others. The surprise interruption also included former AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May.
May made her NXT debut and told Jayne that she was would be the next NXT Women's Champion. Regarding May, Jayne says that she first thought it was Tiffany Stratton, but that she welcomes anyone to join the division because it's a chance for her to show that she's better.
Jayne does not currently have an official number one contender for her championship.
