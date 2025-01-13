WWE Rumors: Two Names Could Be Responsible For Jade Cargill Backstage Attack
Jade Cargill is expected to be back on WWE programming for the run up to WrestleMania 41.
The two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is the latest in a growing line of women's Superstars that are reportedly due to return at any time over the next several weeks.
Cargill was written off television ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames back in November. She was the victim of a mysterious backstage attacker who threw her into a car windshield. The injury angle subsequently cost her a spot inside WarGames, an opportunity to become Women's United States Champion and her WWE Women's Tag Team Title - which is now around the waist of Naomi.
MORE: Confirmed Entrants List For The WWE Royal Rumble 2025
It's still not known who was responsible for putting Cargill on the shelf, but Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that the mysterious attacker angle is going to be ramping up again soon.
“The mystery of who attacked Cargill will be part of her next WWE storyline arc and we are told there have been two different pitches as to who would end up responsible. The attack allows WWE to move the Women’s Tag Team belts without either Cargill or Bianca Belair having to take the loss. This allows WWE to keep both talents strong while prepping their creative plans for WrestleMania, especially if it involves them working against each other.”- Mike Johnson - PWInsider
Bianca Belair being the one to attack her own partner was a conspiracy theory that Nia Jax laid out in a recent promo on SmackDown. Was the former WWE Women's Champion right about Belair's jealousy? The plot thickens, as they say.
MORE: Bad Bunny Potentially Reveals Backlash PLE Location, Wants One More Match
Mike Johnson says that Cargill has been back at the WWE Performance Center preparing for her return to the ring, so it shouldn't be too much longer before the creative team decides on and reveals their culprit.
In the meantime, Jade has been dropping little teasers on social media to keep fans on their toes ahead of her return.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/13/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Jon Moxley Makes Hilarious Statement About Cincinnati Chili
WWE Shop Already Selling Penta Merchandise Ahead Of Debut
Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE