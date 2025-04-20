Jade Cargill Powers Her Way To Victory Over Naomi At WrestleMania 41
Jade Cargill made a bit of history Saturday night as she defeated Naomi in the first non-title women's singles match at WrestleMania in nearly two decades.
Naomi came down to the ring with new music and a new attitude, but the Storm arrived at Allegiant Stadium with vengeance on her mind. It was back in November that Cargill was the victim of a blindside attack that resulted in her being slammed through a car windshield.
After months away from television, Jade returned at Elimination Chamber and outed Naomi as her mystery attacker with a vicious assault inside the steel structure.
During their match Saturday night, Naomi attempted to use her athleticism to gain an advantage on multiple occasions. Seemingly every time she went to the air, however, Jade was there to catch her mid-air and slam her to the mat. An awesome showcase of her brute strength.
Naomi would score a close two-count with a top rope bulldog, but she got caught on Jade's shoulders shortly afterward, and ended up the victim of an awesome toss and catch powerbomb. One Jaded slam later and Naomi was finished.
Cargill and Naomi went to war in Las Vegas, a year removed from being partners at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. They teamed with Bianca Belair to defeat Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. The victory for Cargill moves her to 2-0 at WrestleMania.
Their singles contest Saturday night was the first one-on-one non-title women's match at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' since WrestleMania 22. Torrie Wilson defeated Candice Michelle in a Playboy Pillow Fight that night.
