The New Day Win 12th World Tag Team Titles At WWE WrestleMania 41

The New Day reclaim their spot at the top of the WWE tag team division against The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41.

The New Day are your new WWE World Tag Team Champions.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41: Night One, which is the duo's 12th WWE World Tag Team Title win.

The New Day came into "The Show of Shows" with a gameplan of attacking the previously injured necks of the reigning champions, isolating Erik throughout the bout.

Erik made the tag to Ivar who used his size to dominate both Kingston and Woods. In one of the most exciting moments of the match, the over 300-pound Ivar went to the top rope and delivered an awe inspiring Doom-Sault on Kofi that had the fans on their feet.

However, The War Raiders weren't able to get the pinfall when Woods came off the top rope with the Limitbreaker elbow drop. After Kofi cut off the War Machine double team on Xavier, The New Day got rid of Erik and hit Daylight on Ivar with Woods getting the pinfall while Kingston held down his foot to pick up the victory.

The New Day have won their 12th World Tag Team Title and their first title win as a team in over two years at WrestleMania Saturday.

More to come from WWE WrestleMania 41!

