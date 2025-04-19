Jey Uso Wins The WWE World Heavyweight Championship At WrestleMania 41
Jey Uso is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
Uso defeated Gunther in the night one opening contest of WrestleMania to win the championship -- his first world title in WWE.
Gunther battered Jey around for most of the match, but he was able to battle back and avoid deep choke submission attempts by the champion. Jey connected with a Spear and top rope splash early in the match, but was unable to put the champion away.
Both men exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring near the end of the match, which left both men down on the mat. From there, Jey hit Gunther with a powerbomb and he followed that with a series of superkicks and a spear. Jey then hit another three splashes before locking in a choke, which forced Gunther to submit.
After the match, Jey Uso celebrated in the ring with his championship as the audience loudly did the yeet dance with him. Jimmy Uso also walked to the ring and gave his brother a huge after the win.
Jey Uso is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and a multiple-time world tag team champion. He had previously lost three times to Gunther -- most recently at the Saturday Night's Main Event in January.
More to come from WWE WrestleMania 41!
