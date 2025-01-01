WWE Shop Releases New John Cena "The Last Time Is Now" Farewell Tour Title Belt
John Cena is set to kickoff his farewell tour next week starting with the January 6th WWE Raw on Netflix premiere.
The tour marks Cena's final year in WWE, and the official WWE Shop is commemorating the event with a new John Cena farewell tour spinner replica belt.
The front of the belt features John Cena making his iconic salute pose. The top of the spinner reads "The Last Time Is Now" with Cena's name below it, while the bottom says "Farewell Tour." 2025 is written across the middle on either side of Cena's likeness.
The back of the belt features the saying "The Last Time Is Now" with the end of the buckle reading "Cena" in gold and blue.
The back and side plates also feature Cena's iconic phrases, such as "Never Give Up,", "Rise Above Hate," and "U Can't See Me."
The WWE shop's official description of the belt:
The last time is now! We’re in the twilight of John Cena’s legendary sports entertainment career, but the mantra of Hustle, Loyalty & Respect is never-ending. Showcase your appreciation for the end of an era by carving out space in your home for this Farewell Tour 2025 Los Angeles Spinner Championship Replica Title Belt. Reminiscent of his spinner Championships of yesteryear, this unique commemorative Championship features signature John Cena graphics on the main and side plates to signify that although The Greatest Of All Time’s in-ring career may be winding down, the champ will always be here!
In addition to his appearance at the Raw on Netflix premiere, WWE has also has confirmed Cena will appear at the Royal Rumble on February 1, Elimination Chamber on March 1, and WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.
