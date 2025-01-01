Wrestlers With The Most Wins In WWE, AEW, TNA & More In 2024
Wins and losses don't always matter in professional wrestling, but who wouldn't prefer to get their hand raised at the end of a match?
Some wrestlers got their hands raised a bit more than others this year, and we've compiled a list of the top performers across several major promotions. Let's take a look at who had the most victories and the best winning percentage according to statistics provided by Cagematch.
WWE
Wrestler
Wins
Losses
Draws
Win %
Cody Rhodes
98
3
-
97%
Bianca Belair
67
11
-
85.9%
LA Knight
57
14
3
77%
Gunther
52
16
1
75.4%
Jey Uso
51
35
2
58%
Is anyone really surprised that WWE's franchise QB had the highest snap count in 2024? You shouldn't be. What is surprising is that Cody Rhodes' 97% winning percentage is not tops in the company. That honor goes to Nikki Cross who will finished the year with a perfect 5-0 record. Dirty Dominik Mysterio, meantime, managed to rack up the most losses in WWE this year with 56. Shinsuke Nakamura was not far behind with 52. In fact, the reigning United States Champion has won only 4 matches all year, leaving him with an astonishing 92.9% losing percentage.
NXT
Wrestler
Wins
Losses
Draws
Win %
Tony D'Angelo
41
6
-
83%
Nathan Frazer
36
9
1
78.3%
Axiom
34
10
1
75.6%
Oba Femi
34
2
-
94.4%
Tank Ledger
34
15
-
69.4%
They don't call him 'The Don of NXT' for nothing. Tony D'Angelo had a career year in 2024. The reigning North American Champion led all NXT Superstars in total matches and victories. Furthermore, and perhaps most impressively, he was responsible for one of Oba Femi's two losses on the year.
AEW
Wrestler
Wins
Losses
Draws
Win %
Orange Cassidy
47
20
1
69.1%
Claudio Castagnoli
35
12
4
68.6%
Mariah May
30
7
-
81.1%
Bryan Danielson
29
4
-
87.9%
Swerve Strickland
28
4
1
84.8%
Orange Cassidy is truly AEW's workhorse. The former International Champion outpaced the entire company in matches and victories, and it wasn't particularly close. Competing 68 times did open him up to more opportunities to lose, which impacted his winning percentage. Mercedes Moné and Hologram led the way for All Elite Wrestling in that category this year, as they both end 2024 undefeated.
TNA
Wrestler
Wins
Losses
Draws
Win %
Jordynne Grace
24
5
3
75%
Joe Hendry
21
10
-
67.7%
Moose
20
10
-
66.7%
Nic Nemeth
20
5
1
76.9%
Ace Austin
19
16
1
52.8%
Jordynne Grace is widely expected to be departing TNA in the near future and potentially join WWE in time for the 2025 Royal Rumble in February. In what could have been her final year in TNA, Grace put up the most statistically impressive year of anyone on the roster. The former Knockouts World Champion was tops in the entire company in both matches and wins. She just barely lost out on the winning percentage bragging rights to reigning TNA Champion Nic Nemeth.
NJPW
Wrestler
Wins
Losses
Draws
Win %
Tetsuya Naito
88
42
4
65.7%
Yota Tsuji
88
35
5
68.8%
BUSHI
81
54
3
58.7%
Zack Sabre Jr.
81
32
-
71.7%
Oleg Boltin
75
43
-
63.6%
Tetsuya Naito and Yota Tsuji may have finished tied for the most wins this year in NJPW, but if you count his stints in other promotions, it's hard to ignore the year that Zack Sabre Jr. put together. The quality of his matches speak for themselves, and more often than not, his hand was raised after the final bell. ZSJ racked up an impressive 91 wins total in 2024.
