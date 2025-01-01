Wrestling On FanNation

Wrestlers With The Most Wins In WWE, AEW, TNA & More In 2024

Could anyone outpace Cody Rhodes in either match count or victories this year in WWE?

Rick Ucchino

Cody Rhodes naturally led all of WWE in wins in 2024
Cody Rhodes naturally led all of WWE in wins in 2024 / wwe.com

Wins and losses don't always matter in professional wrestling, but who wouldn't prefer to get their hand raised at the end of a match?

Some wrestlers got their hands raised a bit more than others this year, and we've compiled a list of the top performers across several major promotions. Let's take a look at who had the most victories and the best winning percentage according to statistics provided by Cagematch.

WWE

Wrestler

Wins

Losses

Draws

Win %

Cody Rhodes

98

3

-

97%

Bianca Belair

67

11

-

85.9%

LA Knight

57

14

3

77%

Gunther

52

16

1

75.4%

Jey Uso

51

35

2

58%

Is anyone really surprised that WWE's franchise QB had the highest snap count in 2024? You shouldn't be. What is surprising is that Cody Rhodes' 97% winning percentage is not tops in the company. That honor goes to Nikki Cross who will finished the year with a perfect 5-0 record. Dirty Dominik Mysterio, meantime, managed to rack up the most losses in WWE this year with 56. Shinsuke Nakamura was not far behind with 52. In fact, the reigning United States Champion has won only 4 matches all year, leaving him with an astonishing 92.9% losing percentage.

NXT

Tony D'Angelo
2024 was a career year for Tony D'Angelo / WWE.com

Wrestler

Wins

Losses

Draws

Win %

Tony D'Angelo

41

6

-

83%

Nathan Frazer

36

9

1

78.3%

Axiom

34

10

1

75.6%

Oba Femi

34

2

-

94.4%

Tank Ledger

34

15

-

69.4%

They don't call him 'The Don of NXT' for nothing. Tony D'Angelo had a career year in 2024. The reigning North American Champion led all NXT Superstars in total matches and victories. Furthermore, and perhaps most impressively, he was responsible for one of Oba Femi's two losses on the year.

AEW

Orange Cassidy
Feb 22, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; AEW All Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy (jeans) and Wheeler Yuta (white pants) during AEW Dynamite at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Wrestler

Wins

Losses

Draws

Win %

Orange Cassidy

47

20

1

69.1%

Claudio Castagnoli

35

12

4

68.6%

Mariah May

30

7

-

81.1%

Bryan Danielson

29

4

-

87.9%

Swerve Strickland

28

4

1

84.8%

Orange Cassidy is truly AEW's workhorse. The former International Champion outpaced the entire company in matches and victories, and it wasn't particularly close. Competing 68 times did open him up to more opportunities to lose, which impacted his winning percentage. Mercedes Moné and Hologram led the way for All Elite Wrestling in that category this year, as they both end 2024 undefeated.

TNA

Jordynne Grace
Jordynne Grace could be in store for an even bigger 2025 /

Wrestler

Wins

Losses

Draws

Win %

Jordynne Grace

24

5

3

75%

Joe Hendry

21

10

-

67.7%

Moose

20

10

-

66.7%

Nic Nemeth

20

5

1

76.9%

Ace Austin

19

16

1

52.8%

Jordynne Grace is widely expected to be departing TNA in the near future and potentially join WWE in time for the 2025 Royal Rumble in February. In what could have been her final year in TNA, Grace put up the most statistically impressive year of anyone on the roster. The former Knockouts World Champion was tops in the entire company in both matches and wins. She just barely lost out on the winning percentage bragging rights to reigning TNA Champion Nic Nemeth.

NJPW

Wrestler

Wins

Losses

Draws

Win %

Tetsuya Naito

88

42

4

65.7%

Yota Tsuji

88

35

5

68.8%

BUSHI

81

54

3

58.7%

Zack Sabre Jr.

81

32

-

71.7%

Oleg Boltin

75

43

-

63.6%

Tetsuya Naito and Yota Tsuji may have finished tied for the most wins this year in NJPW, but if you count his stints in other promotions, it's hard to ignore the year that Zack Sabre Jr. put together. The quality of his matches speak for themselves, and more often than not, his hand was raised after the final bell. ZSJ racked up an impressive 91 wins total in 2024.

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

