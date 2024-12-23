Jade Cargill Shares Cryptic Post Amid Injury Rumors And Uncertainty
Jade Cargill hasn't been seen on WWE television since before Survivor Series, when she was slammed through a car windshield, the victim of a mysterious attacker.
There's been little information as to her injuries, whether legitimate or not, and with conflicting reports from insiders, rumors have continued to swirl as to her whereabouts, with some outlets reporting she could be out for up to a year.
Today, she took to social media to share a cryptic image of a close up of her face with blood on it. No caption was included.
The last update we provided on December 5th had Cargill reportedly listed on WWE's internal injury list. Any information beyond that is still unknown.
Cargill was replaced by Naomi as one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions on last Friday's episode of Smackdown. Naomi and Bianca Belair successfully defended the title.
We'll continue provide updates on Jade Cargill's status as more information becomes available.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview (12/23/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Hulk Hogan's Son, Nick Hogan, Has Probation Plea Deal Approved By Judge
WWE Release Long Awaited Bray Wyatt Ultimate Edition 24 Action Figure
The Takedown On SI's 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards: Best Wrestler, Storyline, Match, Rivalry & More