Janel Grant Attorneys Introduce New Evidence Against Vince McMahon, Name WWE Superstar
The attorneys for Janel Grant filed a motion on Friday that amended the complaint in Grant's case against former WWE boss, Vince McMahon. The motion includes brand new evidence.
"Ms. Grant's amended complaint reveals new details that further demonstrate the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis and pulls back the curtain on the dangerous workplace culture McMahon created at WWE," said Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant. "Ms. Grant looks forward to holding her abusers accountable in a court of law."
Grant has accused McMahon of sexually abusing and trafficking her to others in WWE while he was the Chairman of the company. The amended complaint includes new evidence including:
- McMahon offered Ms. Grant to WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar for a sexual encounter during his formal negotiation of a new contract with WWE, and McMahon ordered Ms. Grant to send Lesnar sexually explicit content of herself.
- McMahon sent a text message to Ms. Grant, where he fantasizes in graphic detail about watching as a group of men are "surrounding" her and leaving her physically "wrecked," underscoring how he viewed her as a commodity to offer to others.
- A text message from McMahon to Ms. Grant where he makes clear that only McMahon has the power to "arrange" Ms. Grant's sexual encounters.
- An occasion where McMahon video recorded Ms. Grant while nude for Laurinaitis, without Ms. Grant's knowledge or consent.
- Details about the sham investigation WWE proclaimed to conduct in 2022 after it became public that McMahon signed NDAs with multiple women, in which "investigators" refused to interview Ms. Grant.
- The transcript of a voice message from McMahon to Ms. Grant, where he attempts to coerce her into signing an NDA "really f***in' fast" so he doesn't get kicked out of his own "f***in' company."
Neither Vince McMahon or WWE have commented on this new motion at this time.
Vince McMahon is no longer affiliated with WWE or it's parent company, TKO Group. McMahon resigned from his post as Executive Chairman of TKO Group when the allegations and lawsuit from Grant became public.
McMahon retired from WWE in 2022 after the WWE Board of Directors began an investigation into hush money payments made to former company employees with whom McMahon allegedly had affairs.
