Diamond Dallas Page Announces New Legends Deal with WWE
A new era in WWE has brought significant changes, the most substantial of which is the return of a multitude of former Superstars from years past returning.
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson returned to the company and made his first televised appearance since 2019 at this year’s SummerSlam, meeting with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes before his match against Solo Sikoa. Multiple former Superstars announced new Legends deal this year, including the Hulk Hogan, Jacqueline, and Ken Shamrock.
At Sunday’s “Bad Blood”, several former Superstars were seen in the crowd and through the event, including Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Goldberg, and Diamond Dallas Page. Page was seen sitting with Mickie James and Scott Steiner during the event, and in segments with hosts Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi. Following the event, DDP took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced he’d also signed a new Legends deal.
Page posted the following statement from his X and Instagram accounts:
Last night, #WWEBadBlood was one of the first pay-per-views I really enjoyed from beginning to end.- DDP (via X and Instagram)
Got to the building early to spend some quality time with @CodyRhodes, but he was so busy, it’s something we’ll have to do at a later date.
@WWE actually had all of the legends pretty busy as well.
I want to thank Paul Levesque, a.k.a. @TripleH for a hell of a time💥 With him at the helm of creative, along with the new owners of @TKOGrp, I personally had one of my favorite times at a #WWE event. Knowing my HOF career was made in WCW, regardless of how many close friends I had there at WWE, I never felt totally welcomed.
Last night was different. When I got home tonight, I signed my Legends deal and sent it in.
It was very laid-back and fun to be around, just hanging out, & having some laughs. The entire WWE crew did a hell of a job.
The legends weren’t just seen as guys and girls who used to be wrestlers. Last night we were seen as TRUE legends…superstars from the past that paved the way. Treated with the ultimate respect & kindness from everyone, which I believe is all we’re really looking for.
We love what we did and we’re extremely proud of it. Many of us are beaten and broken, but we wouldn’t have had it any other way.
Thank you, WWE, for changing the atmosphere and I’d also like to thank all the WWE Superstars for their time and kindness.
– DDP 💎
More pictures and videos on the way!
A decorated performer, DDP is a former three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, two-time WCW United States Champion, WWE European Champion, and a 2017 inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, amongst other championship wins. His work in assisting former Superstars Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Scott Hall with rehabilitation and sobriety through his fitness program DDPYoga was chronicled in the 2015 documentary “The Resurrection of Jake The Snake".
