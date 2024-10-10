Rob Van Dam Gives Update On WWE Legends Contract
As more WWE Legends return to the fold under the Triple H Era, another WWE Legend has given an update on his status with the company.
Rob Van Dam, WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE and ECW Champion, indicated that he was still under a WWE Legends contract, even while making sporadic appearances for its main rival, AEW.
RVD appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and gave an update on his status:
“The first time that I talked to Tony Khan about doing this [working with AEW], a factor was that I still have a WWE Legends deal. So, my use to AEW would be limited as far as they can’t put me on video games, action figures, stuff like that and so, you could say it’s limited on both ends or you could say I got both ends going, best of both worlds or you could just say RVD does whatever he wants.”
One of the most decorated Superstars from both the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras of WWE, RVD is a one-time WWE and ECW World Champion, as well as the 15th Triple Crown Champion and the 7th Grand Slam Champion. He also held the ECW World Television and Tag Team championships during its original incarnation, and is a one-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
RVD's most recent appearance on WWE programming was during the September 13th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and last appeared on the April 20th episode of AEW Rampage with a victory over Isiah Kassidy, Komander, and Lee Johnson in a four-way “High Flying 4/20” elimination match.
RVD also hosts the podcast “1 Of A Kind With RVD” on the One True Sport Network.
(h/t to POST Wrestling)
