Jesse Ventura Reveals Who Brokered His WWE Legends Deal
WWE Hall of Famer and former Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura has revealed how he made his way back into WWE after so many years as an outcast.
In an interview with the New York Post, Ventura opened up about his unlikely return as a guest commentator on Saturday Night's Main Event, and how his son, Tyrel, helped land him a legends deal.
He’s very qualified for it. He used to be Sean Penn’s assistant, so he has experience.
Ventura would go on to explain.
My son was a fan of wrestling and a fan of myself growing up, so he took it upon himself to make some contact with the new ownership and they started talking. One thing led to another, and I realized they were under new ownership and I wasn’t going to be held to the old standard of why I got kicked out before. Lo and behold it happened. I’ll tell you this: I did it selfishly for my kids. I’m 73 now. I ain’t gonna be around forever. I want to position it where if anybody makes money off my name, I want my kids to have a piece of it.
On his return at Saturday Night's Main event, Ventura added:
Because we had already negotiated the Legends deal, it wasn’t a big deal to negotiate this. The ice had been broken and now hell has frozen over.
