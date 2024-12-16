Triple H Credits This Controversial Attitude Era Figure For His Current Role
The Monday Night Wars were a magical time for wrestling fans. Never before, and since, have two major wrestling promotions battled head-to-head on the same night for over two continuous years. The feud between WWE and WCW led to some incredible, shocking moments as both organizations aspired to be the best wrestling promotion on the planet.
WWE finally won that honor after beating and then buying WCW. Part of WWE's success was due to a new, creative aesthetic on their TV programs. The dynamic format was dubbed "Crash TV" and its creator was lead writer Vince Russo. Russo and his writing team helped push WWE Superstars like The Rock, Mick Foley, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to the moon. Then, Russo and his squad migrated to WCW. Russo's success was not duplicated and WCW lost the war.
Triple H joined The Roommates Show recently and spoke about Russo's departure, and how it presented an opportunity for The Game to get involved with WWE's writing and production.
"Right in the middle of the Attitude Era, the guy who was writing the shows with Vince McMahon left and took his team with him and signed with WCW, right in the middle of the Monday Night Wars. Vince [McMahon] was left to write the shows by himself which is a difficult task. I debated doing it, but I went to him before we left TV that day and I said, 'Hey, I'm going home for a few days, I got a couple of days off. Can't be easy to write these shows on your own with no one to bounce information off of. I'm home if you need it, and I know you probably won't call, but I just wanted to say that to you.'"- Triple H
Triple H is doing a phenomenal job as WWE's Chief Creative Officer. WWE's narratives are stronger than ever thanks to his vision and creative direction. We have Vince Russo to thank for that. Well, sort of.
"I'm kind of sitting here today as the Chief Content Officer running the creative because I made that offer"- Triple H
H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Triple H On Why He Turned Down Vince McMahon's Request To Wrestle At WrestleMania 38
WWE Rumors: Triple H Wrestling Again, Tessa Blanchard WWE Bound, Matt Cardona AEW Contract
Triple H And Kevin Owens Get Into Physical Altercation After WWE Saturday Night's Main Event