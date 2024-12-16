WWE Rumors: Triple H Wrestling Again, Tessa Blanchard WWE Bound, Matt Cardona AEW Contract
Monday morning rumors? Yes, please.
As always The Takedown On SI is not implying that all of the following are facts, but rather speculating on the latest gossip and rumors in the world of professional wrestling.
- Is Tessa Blanchard WWE bound? The Wrestling Observer posits that the former TNA World Champion, who left the organization amidst a cloud of alleged racism in 2020, may be on a trial run with TNA as a "favor" to WWE. WWE has been interested in her talents for a while now. Should she pass the TNA test, i.e. behave herself properly, we may soon see her in a WWE ring.
- Kevin Owens and Triple H had an intense confrontation at the end of Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. After Owens gave Cody Rhodes his rarely-seen package piledriver finisher, he stole his belt and celebrated his way back up the entrance. Triple H came out behind Owens, shoved him, and then briefly jawed with him. Some speculated it was a sign that Triple H may get physical in the ring again, but Chris Featherstone's WWE sources told him it was only to "elevate Owens as a heel," and Trips won't be working in the ring again.
MORE: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results [12/14/24]: Morgan & Gunther Retain, Green Gets A Belt, Rhodes Gets Revenge
- According to Fightful Select, Gunther was getting his flowers backstage for saving a dangerous spot at the end of his World Title triple threat match at SNME. At the end of the match, Gunther hoisted Damian Priest up for a powerbomb on the outside but Priest's feet hit the steel steps on the way up, halting the move at the midway point. Gunther reset, then powered Priest up safely to drop his challenger on the steps as intended. Gunther may be a bruiser, but he's not about to let his dance partner get injured. Kudos to the ring general.
- The Wrestling Observer believes that former GCW World Champion Matt Cardona may be circling a long-term AEW contract, if he hasn't signed one already. Chris Jericho popped up at a recent GCW event to further his Ring of Honor World Title feud with Cardona, signaling a possible working relationship between AEW and GCW. While there's no confirmation of Cardona officially joining the AEW roster yet, a ROH World Title win for Cardona would likely cement his status as an AEW employee.
If you want to share any pro wrestling rumors with The Takedown, send them to Dariel Figueroa (@figgyflow) on X.
