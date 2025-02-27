Latest WWE News On Randy Orton's Return Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
Several stars have thus far been absent in the run-up to WrestleMania 41. One of those is Randy Orton.
Fans haven't seen Orton on WWE programming since the November 8 episode of SmackDown when Kevin Owen's took him out with a piledriver. Orton was taken from the ring on a stretcher and was removed from further programming due to a spinal cord injury.
Since then, there's been no word from WWE or elsewhere about Orton's condition or a timeline for his return. However, with Elimination Chamber coming up this weekend and WrestleMania 41 to follow, bits of information are beginning to trickle out.
According to a report by PWInsider Elite, WWE sources expect Orton to be back next month in time to join WWE's European tour ahead of WrestleMania in April.
Its been suggested that Orton will pickup where he left off and feud with Owens, culminating with a match at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Owens is set to cap off his feud with Sami Zayn this weekend at Elimination Chamber.
Will Orton return at Elimination Chamber to help Zayn defeat Owens and reignite his feud ahead of WrestleMania? Or will he return later next month as the report suggests? What Orton's plans could be are anyone's guess right now.
Will we see Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41?
