AEW Women's Star To Hit Free Agency After Contract Expires Friday
Leyla Hirsch is set to become a free agent as soon as her All Elite Wrestling contract expires this Friday.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported on Thursday that Hirsch's deal is up and she's not expected to stay with the company. She'll soon be free to negotiate with any other promotion that wants to do business.
Hirsch officially signed with AEW in March of 2021, after making a number of appearances for the company. Her first match was on AEW Dark against Hikaru Shida in October of 2022. Her television debut came the next night on Dynamite against Serena Deeb with the NWA World Women's Championship on the line.
The Moscow native missed a significant amount time after tearing her ACL during a match on Dark Elevation in the spring of 2022.
She made her return to the ring in June of 2023 and has primarily wrestled for Ring of Honor in the months since then, with the occasional appearance on Collision or Rampage sprinkled in.
Hirsch's final AEW match came on the June 20, 2024 edition of Collision. She and Lady Frost lost a tag match against Timeless Toni Storm and Mariah May.
There's no word on whether any other promotions have interest at this time. We here at The Takedown on SI wish Leyla Hirsch all the best in her future endeavors.
