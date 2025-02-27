Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Set To Launch New WWE Podcast
Former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahonand is going to be launching a brand new podcast.
According Wrestlevotes, the podcast is expected to start in the spring and will feature her life and experience in wrestling. The podcast will be an official WWE podcast.
Stephanie McMahon became a Co-CEO of WWE with Nick Khan after Vince McMahon announced his retirement in 2022 after news of a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made to women with whom he allegedly had affairs with. Prior to that, McMahon had been on a leave of absence from the company
Stephanie resigned from her post as Co-CEO after Vince McMahon orchestrated a comeback to the WWE. She has not been involved with WWE in an official capacity since then, but has appeared at various events including WrestleMania 40, the WWE Draft, and most recently at the WWE Royal Rumble in early February.
News dropped earlier this year that Stephanie McMahon is set to host her own show on ESPN+ called Stephanie's Places this spring as well. The show will feature Stephanie interviewing WWE Superstars and is set to release in March of this year.
Prior to working as CEO, Stephanie McMahon was the Chief Brand Ambassador for the company. She also was an on-screen authority figure and wrestler throughout the years.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Roman Reigns Announced For Two SmackDown Episodes Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
WWE's Saudi Arabia PLE Plans For 2025 And 2026 Revealed On TKO Group Earnings Call
TKO Announces Takeover Event In Kansas City Featuring WWE, UFC And PBR
AEW Dynamite Results (2/26/24): Cope Targets Death Riders, Takeshita Defends Title, Ospreay Beats Keith