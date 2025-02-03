Jey Uso Responds To Haters After His WWE Royal Rumble Victory
Even in the face of some bummed-out fans after his WWE Royal Rumble win over the weekend, Jey Uso is staying positive.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Jey spoke about fans that were disappointed with his surprise victory at the Royal Rumble over the weekend and the fact that he now has a championship match at WrestleMania 41 locked down.
"That's them, Uce. That's them. That's your opinion. You don't strap my boots every week. You're not on the road every week. All the bumps, handshakes, the side stepping no one sees. Early flights and rental cars. We're not traveling with security guards. I'm in the trenches like everybody else. I don't pay no mind to that. I don't need any of that. I'm just going to focus (forward), tunnel vision. Either hop on the train or get off the train. There are a lot of haters out there, Uce. They talk it because they can't walk it. I'm excited. I'm all positive. I never thought I would be at this level. Now I'm here and I got places to go. Yeet,"- Jey Uso (h/t Fightful)
Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the weekend. He now has to decide whether or not he's going to face Cody Rhodes or Gunther for their respective world championships at WrestleMania.
Jey recently lost to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. After the loss, he said on Raw that he had another shot at earning a championship match with a Rumble win, and calling that shot proved to work. The win on Saturday was Jey's first Rumble win of his career.
WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Jey Uso would be appearing on this week's WWE Raw on Netflix to talk about his victory.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (2/3/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
WWE Announces 2025 Royal Rumble Gate Was The Largest For Any Single-Night Show In Company History
Opinion: WWE Changes Perception Of Jey Uso With Men's Royal Rumble Victory
WWE Rumors: Who Alexa Bliss Replaced In Royal Rumble; Roxanne Perez Main Roster Bound