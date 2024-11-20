Jey Uso, Unhappy With WrestleMania 40 Match, Wants Wants A Rematch With Brother Jimmy
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso 2? It's on the table as far as Jey is concerned.
During an interview with Cheap Heat, Jey Uso confirmed that the match he had with his brother Jimmy at WrestleMania 40 this year left a bad taste in his mouth and that he wants another go at it.
"To be honest, I would like to run it back with my brother one more time," Jey said. "I would like to. Left a little bad taste in my mouth with WrestleMania 40. I know what we can do. The fans have no damn clue, but me and my brother know. Hell yeah, we would have stole the show.”
Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40 in what was their first-ever singles encounter in WWE. They also brawled during the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes main event on night two. Jimmy and Jey are the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history at 622 days.
After WrestleMania, both Jey and Jimmy went their own ways with Jey heading to Raw and winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship -- his first WWE singles title. Jimmy stayed on Smackdown and was put on the shelf by the new Bloodline faction.
Jey and Jimmy have put their differences aside and are realigned in a fight against the new Bloodline. The duo will team up along with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and an unnamed fifth man to take on the group led my Solo Sikoa in a War Games match at Survivor Series on November 30.
