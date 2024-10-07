Jey Uso On His Intercontinental Championship Win And The Future Of The Bloodline
“Main Event” Jey Uso gave his thoughts on joining his family in the WWE Intercontinental Championship lineage.
“Fire. Fire, Uce”, Uso told MuscleManMalcolm during their interview on “Muscle Memory” from this past weekend prior to Bad Blood 2024.
“I finally got it. Finally, [waiting] for a long time, I finally got it. You could mark my name off in the family holding the Intercontinental Championship, Uce.”
Uso, once half of the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history, defeated Bron Breakker to attain his first WWE singles championship in the main event of the September 23rd episode of “Monday Night Raw”. He now joins The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Umaga as members of the storied Anoa’i Family to hold the championship, as well as becoming part of the second father-son duo to hold the Intercontinental Championship with his father Rikishi, alongside Mr. Perfect and Curtis Axel.
A career altering trajectory that began during the Thunderdome Era and the return of Roman Reigns as “The Head of the Table”, Uso reflected on what it meant to him to be part of a defining era in WWE history.
“Fire, man … there was just so many awesome and good parts with the Bloodline story, man. I really appreciated that because it happened, you know what I'm saying, organically. It was just good TV … It ain’t never going to be replicated or duplicated again.”
Jey Uso was an integral part of the success and storytelling of the Bloodline, and the initial and continued scapegoat for Roman Reigns and his perceived failures. Uso became the focal point of Reigns’ anger, culminating in his first singles main event in September 2020 against Roman Reigns at “Clash of Champions”, challenging for the WWE Universal Championship.
The Bloodline story continued on a dominant run through 2023. Jey and his brother Jimmy held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for a record setting 622 days, becoming the longest reigning male tag team champions in WWE history. During that reign, Jey and Jimmy captured the Raw Tag Team Championships, combining them for a period of time as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions until dropping both championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event on WrestleMania 39, Night 1.
2023 saw Jey split away from the Bloodline completely, joining the Raw roster and beginning his singles career.
Jey was asked about the potential of other family members joining WWE, including Lance Anoa’i and Zilla Fatu.
“I'm never going to say never. Especially in this business. Our family's deep. The Bloodline is really deep. I mean, I'm talking about cousins. I'm talking about 10, 15-year-olds that are ready right now. We deep, so eyes open, man. We always going to keep this family business rolling for sure.”
With a seemingly budding storyline romance with Rhea Ripley afoot, Jey Uso is slated to appear on tonight’s episode of “Monday Night Raw” with a match against Xavier Woods.
MORE: WWE Raw Preview (10/7/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & TV Channel
Follow Adam Barnard on X and Instagram: @ThisisGoober