Jinder Mahal On His WWE Championship Win: "It Was a Big Blur"
Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal, said the moment he held the WWE Championship was like a big blur.
During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Dhesi recollected on his shocking win over Randy Orton.
“Every money in my life flashed before my eyes and then, boom, all of a sudden I have the championship. It was a great feeling. It was a goal of mine as long as I can remember. I grew up watching Bret Hart, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton – even when I was in high school when I was watching Randy Orton become champion. It was a huge honor, it’s something that stays with me for the rest of my life.”- Raj Dhesi
While he’s reflective of his time in WWE, Dhesi says he’s ready for his next chapter, and doesn’t rule out signing with another company.
“For the right opportunity, yes. Obviously, we’re open for business but all things have to be right. I don’t mind what I’m doing. I pick my own schedule, wrestle whoever I want and I’m open to things outside of wrestling which is a big thing. But again for the right opportunity, the right time – anything is possible.”- Raj Dhesi
Dhesi became the WWE Championship from Orton at Backlash in 2017, and was the first WWE Champion of Indian descent. He held the championship for 169 days before dropping it to AJ Styles on the November 7th, 2017 episode of SmackDown. He was released in April of this year after an eight year run, his second with the company.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Raj Dhesi Leaves WWE And Jinder Mahal Behind On New Independent Run ... Sort Of [Exclusive]
Diamond Dallas Page Wants To Face Randy Orton In The Ring For A Legendary Sequence
WWE Rumors: McIntyre's WWE Championship Plans, Tessa Blanchard, WWE ID International Expansion
Rhea Ripley And Chelsea Green React To Backstage Photo After Green's Women's United States Championship Win