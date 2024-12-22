Rhea Ripley And Chelsea Green React To Backstage Photo After Green's Women's United States Championship Win
Mami shares how proud she is of a brand new champion.
Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women’s United States Champion when she defeated Michin at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Fans hit X and Instagram to show their support and congratulate Green on her victory.
Multiple backstage photos were shared after the event, showing Green being congratulated by Rhea Ripley. A photo shared by X account Wrestle Features showed Ripley smiling at Green. Green reshared the post with the comment “RR is queen.”
Ripley then responded from her X account under Green’s repost and wrote “Proud Mami.”
Ripley, a former WWE Women’s World Champion and NXT Women’s Champion, last completed at Survivor Series: WarGames, when her team – consisting of Bianca Belair, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Naomi – defeated the team of Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Candice LaRae.
Ripley pinned longtime rival Morgan for the win.
The Women’s United States Championship was announced on the November 8th episode of Friday Night SmackDown by General Manager Nick Aldis. The new championship was the first of two mid-card women’s championships announced in the company, with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship being announced by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on November 25th.
Green became the fan favorite to win the championship after defeating Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport in the first round. She then defeated Bayley to advance to the final round.
The Women’s Intercontinental Champion tournament is currently underway. There is no announcement on the semifinal matches at press time. Dakota Kai, the current fan favorite to win the championship, is slated to face Zoey Stark, and Lyra Valkyria is slated to face SKY.
