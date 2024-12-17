Diamond Dallas Page Wants To Face Randy Orton In The Ring For A Legendary Sequence
Randy Orton may be the Legend Killer, but one WWE Legend wants to get his hands on him in the ring.
WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and commented on what he'd like to do with Orton during the Royal Rumble.
"The Legend Killer, but haven't killed me yet! You know, I had this vision of the Rumble. He goes for [the RKO], and I get out of it. Then I go for [the Diamond Cutter], and he gets out of it. And then it turns into, of course, the RKO. I want to take it so bad, like, I do."- Diamond Dallas Page
Orton's RKO is a variation of the Page finisher, the Diamond Cutter, a move which Page made famous during his run in WCW. A former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE European Champion, Page stated in 2022 that he encouraged Orton to use the move when Orton was just starting in WWE.
"And I was like, 'hey, Randy. I just want to let you know that I'm getting out of the business. You don't have a finish yet that's really for you. I would love it if you used the Diamond Cutter.' He was like 'no, DDP, that's yours.' 'No, man. You, you've got to be the guy.'"- Diamond Dallas Page
Page is among a growing list of WWE Hall of Famers, which includes Arn Anderson, Rob Van Dam, and Jesse Ventura, that have announced that they've signed new Legends deals with WWE, and have all appeared at different events through the year. There's no word yet whether Page will compete in the 2025 Royal Rumble. He last competed at AEW's Bash at the Beach in January 2020.
