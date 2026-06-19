Joe Hendry Addresses His Absence and Pending Return to WWE Raw
It's been nearly a month since Joe Hendry was seen on WWE programming, and it sounds as though he'll remain on the sidelines until the end of the month at the earliest.
The former NXT and TNA World Champion officially joined the Red Brand after WrestleMania 42 back in April, and very quickly became a thorn in the side of Logan Paul and the rest of The Vision.
His catchy "Fire Logan Paul" parody song became a very popular sing-along experience for WWE fans across the country, but then Paul went down with an injury. He tore his triceps at Saturday Night's Main Event back on May 23 and was forced to pass his World Tag Team Championship off to his stablemate, Bron Breakker.
Joe Hendry will not be on the upcoming European tour
That following Monday night on WWE Raw in Columbus, Ohio, Joe Hendry fell victim to a steel chair attack at the hands of Austin Theory.
It was a brutal assault that ended when Theory sandwiched Hendry's head between the chair and the ring post.
While speaking to the Toronto Sun for a recent interview, the assumption was made that Hendry would be back for the second leg of the WWE European Tour, but Joe made sure not to get anyone's hopes up that he'll be appearing at any of those shows.
“I have to say, you said I’d be part of the UK tour, but right now I am healing up, my friend. I was attacked by Austin Theory, so you know, it is what it is,” Hendry said.
Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a stacked show that includes a WWE Championship Match, and semifinal match-ups in both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments, and it will be the last episode of WWE main roster programming held in the United States ahead of Night of Champions.
Starting Saturday, June 20, WWE will be in Cardiff, Wales, for the start of a five-show trek across the UK, culminating with Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 27.
WWE will return stateside for a double taping of WWE Raw and SmackDown in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 29. If Joe Hendry's comments to the Toronto Sun are to be taken at face value, then the earliest that he'll be back on television is that Monday night. There is still no official timeline for his return.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino