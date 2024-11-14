John Cena Makes Appearance At The Nightmare Factory, Shares Image of Cody Rhodes As Stardust On Instagram [PHOTOS]
In a rare undoing of quantum physics, as well as the Standard Rules of Basic Thugonomics, some people could see John Cena today.
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes posted a photo of John Cena visiting with students at the Nightmare Factory training school. This is Cena’s second appearance at the school, having previously been there in March 2023.
MORE: WWE Announces "WWE ID" Developmental Designation
This morning, Cena posted a photo of Rhodes in a comical rendering of his former gimmick, Stardust, to his Instagram account.
A few hours later, Rhodes posted the image of Cena at The Nightmare Factory.
The Nightmare Factory, Cody Rhodes’ training facility in Atlanta, GA, was named recently as one of the first training centers to receive the new WWE ID designation after WWE launched the program late last month. Rhodes’ school is joined by Booker T’s “Reality of Wrestling” in Houston, TX, Seth Rollins’ “Black and Brave Academy” in Davenport, IA, “Elite Pro Wrestling Training Academy” in Concord, NH, and “KnokX Pro Academy” in Los Angeles, CA.
John Cena begins his road to retirement in 2025, beginning with an appearance at the Royal Rumble on February 1st. 2025 will also mark Cena’s last WrestleMania appearance as an active competitor, and he is rumored to appear on the Netflix debut of “Monday Night Raw” on January 6th, 2025.
