WWE Raw Results [8/4/25]: Reigns, Punk & Knight Come For Rollins, Lynch Burns Bella
The Vision appear to be a fully united and unstoppable force.
Now that he's the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins claims to hold all of the power in WWE and he may be absolutely right.
Even when he was forced to defend his newly won championship against LA Knight in the main event of Raw on Monday night, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed barred from ringside no less, The Visionary stood tall in the face of adversity. Thanks ironically enough to CM Punk.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' could not wait until Seth's match against LA Knight was over and he began what turned out to be an all out brawl in the closing minutes of the program.
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would get involved with the stipulation of the main event no longer in play, and things ended very poorly for both Punk and Knight.
Just when Rollins looked to be in the clear, Roman Reigns would appear with vengeance on the brain, but even The OTC was unable to fight off Rollins, Breakker and Reed and he wound up taking a massive stomp from the new World Heavyweight Champion.
Here's everything you might have missed from Monday's episode of Raw in Brooklyn.
Monday Night Raw Match & Segment Results:
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins opened up the program alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, the group that has officially been named 'The Vision'.
Rollins explained to the crowd in Brooklyn why he went to great lengths to fake a knee injury and his reasoning was simple. He wanted to get his enemies to drop their guard and open up a clear path for him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam.
LA Knight is one of those enemies. He wasn't in New Jersey for SummerSlam, but The Megastar made his way to Brooklyn with his sights set on winning the World Heavyweight Championship.
While Rollins refused to give Knight a title shot, Adam Pearce had other thoughts. The Raw General Manager did not appreciate that his new World Champion spent weeks lying to the WWE medical staff and booked that title match for later in the show. Furthermore, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are barred from ringside.
AJ Styles approached The Judgment Day backstage and gave Dominik Mysterio credit for the shoe trick he pulled at SummerSlam. The Phenomenal One did also make it clear that he's still coming after the Men's Intercontinental Championship.
Sheamus vs. Rusev ended in a double count out. The Celtic Warrior and The Bulgarian Brute were a little too eager to inflict punishment upon one another. When their latest fight spilled to the outside, they failed to answer to the referee's 10 count. Sheamus and Rusev continued to brawl until security was able to separate them.
Grayson Waller found The New Day backstage. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were not exactly hard to find with the ridiculous funeral attire they were wearing. The 13-time World Tag Team Champions said they were still in mourning and were not in the right state of mind to help Waller last week in his match against Sheamus.
When Grayson Waller went to Adam Pearce to demand a World Tag Team rematch for the New Day, he wound up in a singles match against Penta.
Penta defeated Grayson Waller. The New Day managed to make their way down to the ring to support their new... friend? Waller had a good showing, but ultimately fell victim to a spectacular tornado destroyer. Kofi and Woods would hit the ring after the match was over, but Penta would toss them out and steel Xavier's giant hat.
John Cena was announced for Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown and he'll address the return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to retain the Women's Tag Team Championships. The Judgment Day talked their way into an immediate rematch for the belts they lost Sunday night at SummerSlam, and appeared to be closing in on another reign, but Perez literally ran right into a Sister Abigail which gave the win to Alexa and Charlotte.
IYO SKY was shown backstage chatting with Asuka and Kairi Sane. Her former Damage CTRL teammates offered to help her win back the Women's World Championship, but SKY turned them down. Rhea Ripley would then enter the frame and ask to speak to IYO privately.
Ripley said she had heard IYO requested a one-on-one opportunity against Naomi after Rhea was pinned in their Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam. The Nightmare told SKY to go beat Naomi, so she can finally defeat her and win back the Women's World Title. IYO smiled and said that Rhea is never going to beat her.
WWE aired a replay of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Match from SummerSlam, where Bayley accidentally cost Lyra Valkyria her match against Becky Lynch. The Role Model was then shown walking the halls of the Barclays Center looking for Lyra. She finally found her, but Valkyria wouldn't let her talk. She told Bayley that they aren't good for each other and for her to stay the Hell out of her life.
Men's Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defeated Dragon Lee in a non-title match. Mysterio picked up another big win, but did so with the assist of three different men dressed as El Grande Americano. The masked Luchadors provided plenty of a distraction to allow Dom to blast Dragon Lee in the back of the head with his boot to pick up the win. AJ Styles would chase Dominik away after the match was over.
Sami Zayn was conducting a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond when they were interrupted by Sheamus and Rusev, who were still brawling amongst a sea of security personnel. Amid the chaos, Zayn caught a right cross from Rusev. It was later announced that Sami would face the Bulgarian Brute next Monday on Raw.
Becky Lynch came out to the ring to take a victory lap after she defeated Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam in their No Disqualification Match. The Man was ready to look toward the future when she was hit by a blast from the past.
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella says she came back to WWE to test herself and she wants Lynch one-on-one for the first time ever. The best of two different eras going at each other was enough to excite the Brooklyn crowd, but not as much as when The Man took a major personal swing at Nikki. After Bella mentioned her husband Seth Rollins, Lynch dug into Nikki's past by referencing her old fiancé and how she doesn't 'see him anymore'.
Lynch would then sucker punch Nikki in the throat and flee the ring. She was heard asking Bella how her neck was doing as she walked up the ramp.
Michael Cole gave a medical update on Gunther. He said the former World Heavyweight Champion suffered a nose and orbital bone injury at SummerSlam and will be out of action indefinitely.
Naomi vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship was made official for next Monday night on Raw. Stephanie Vaquer approached the champ backstage and said she'll be ready and waiting for either woman at Clash in Paris. Naomi said it'll be her and she plans to shove Vaquer's horns in a not so pleasant place.
A pissed off Natalya found Becky Lynch backstage. Furious over what The Man did to Nikki Bella moments before, Nattie challenged her to match next week. Lynch accepted, but said it won't be against Natalya. It'll be against her tag team partner Maxxine Dupri.
Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship over LA Knight via disqualification. With revenge on his mind, CM Punk would attack Rollins during the match and his interference forced the referee to call for the bell.
Absolute anarchy would unfold as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would rush the ring and give Rollins the upper hand. He ended up hitting stomps on both Knight and Punk. The Vision went to leave the ring, but Roman Reigns surprised them all by charging in for a fight. The numbers game, however, proved to be too much for even for The OTC to overcome. Rollins hit his old Shield partner with a stomp as well to close the show.
