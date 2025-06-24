WWE Raw Results (6/23/25): Cody Rhodes & Jade Cargill Advance To Night Of Champions
The finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are now set.
Monday Night's episode of WWE Raw in Columbus was the Night of Champions go-home edition, and it was Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill who were able to punch their tickets to Saturday's show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The American Nightmare and former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso put together an exhilarating main event that saw Rhodes have to utilize a top rope cutter and a Cross Rhodes to put away his good friend and former tag team partner.
Jade Cargill, meantime, was able to tap into her seemingly unlimited power to best Roxanne Perez and advance on to her final round match-up this Saturday against Asuka.
The Women's Intercontinental Championship was also on the line Monday night as Becky Lynch defended her title against Bayley. Bron Breakker went one-on-one with Penta and Sami Zayn finally had enough of hearing what Karrion Kross had to say.
Here's everything you may have missed from Monday night's episode of Raw in Columbus:
WWE Raw Match And Segment Results:
Michael Cole announced that LA Knight was out of action indefinitely due to the attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed this past Friday Night on SmackDown.
Seth Rollins and cohorts opened the show to a very mixed reaction from the fine folks of Ohio. The Visionary said everyone chasing after the World Heavyweight Championship are running a race for second place. The Men's Money in the Bank contract is the end game. It's the finish line and anyone in his way will face the consequences, just like LA Knight.
Bron Breakker defeated Penta. This was a very competitive match-up that saw the former Intercontinental Champion secure the victory with a thunderous spear. Penta was attempting to hit a springboard crossbody, but was cut down by Breakker while flying through the air.
WWE officially announced that Liv Morgan will miss months of action after dislocating her shoulder last week on Raw. Adam Pearce also informed AJ Styles that Dominik Mysterio is out injured and his match at Night of Champions for the Intercontinental Championship has now been postponed.
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg sat down with Michael Cole and said that there was no way he could let what happened between himself and Gunther had Bad Blood this past October slide. He did inform Cole that Saturday Night's Main Event would definitively be his final match and called it an interesting dilemma if he were to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
Jade Cargill defeated Roxanne Perez to advance to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Prodigy pulled out all the stops to try and ride out The Storm, but Cargill would use her size and strength to her advantage. She finally put Perez away with a powerbomb, Jaded combination.
Asuka confronted Cargill as she celebrated at the top of the entrance ramp, giving fans a great snap shot of Saturday's Queen of the Ring Finale at Night of Champions.
World Heavyweight Champion Gunther preemptively apologized to Goldberg's family for what he's going to do to the WWE Hall of Famer at Saturday Night's Main Event. He told the Columbus crowd that it's not 1999 anymore and that he's going to make sure that the legacy of Goldberg finally dies in Atlanta.
Karrion Kross confronted Sami Zayn backstage. He asked if Sami had finally realized that he was never going to win the World Title after his loss to Randy Orton in the King of the Ring Semi-Finals. Zayn then cracked Karrion across the face and said he was done talking to him. Sami said he talked with Adam Pearce and got a match with Kross made official... Tick Tock.
Becky Lynch retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship over Bayley thanks to a disqualification. Lyra Valkyria ended up getting involved in the match, and while she was there initially to help the Role Model, she ended up costing her the title. The Man was able to goad Valkyria into attacking her just which forced the referee to call for the bell. Bayley and Lyra then got into a shouting match while Lynch hugged her title on the entrance ramp.
Chad Gable was backstage discussing with Ivy Nile what she do about Stephanie Vaquer stealing her opportunities, when he saw Penta backstage. Master Gable began talking down to his rival and ended up taking a Sacrifice.
Raquel Rodriguez called Rhea Ripley down to the ring. The Enforcer of the Judgment Day was ready for a fight after Mami stopped her from advancing in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Ripley would happily emerge to throwdown, but Roxanne Perez would soon get involved in the fray. The Progidy would keep Ripley occupied long enough for Raquel to grab her and give her a Tejana Bomb through a table.
Women's World Champion IYO SKY was shown chatting with Asuka backstage. SKY said if the Empress of Tomorrow wins Queen of the Ring, they'll finally get to fight for a World Title. Just like they talked about during their Damage CTRL days. Asuka said they weren't in Damage CTRL anymore and said she'd see IYO at SummerSlam.
A very pissed off Rhea Ripley burst into Adam Pearce's office and demanded a match with Raquel Rodriguez. Pearce acquiesced to her request and made it a Street Fight at Night of Champions.
Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The former WWE Tag Team Champions put their personal feelings aside and were all business during Monday night's main event. With the crowd chanting 'this is awesome', Rhodes was able to put his good friend away with a top rope cutter and a Cross Rhodes to book trip to face Randy Orton at Night of Champions.
WWE Raw Results:
Bron Breakker defeated Penta.
Jade Cargill defeated Roxanne Perez in the Semi-Finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.
Becky Lynch defeated Bayley via DQ to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.
