Randy Orton Defeats TNA World Champion Joe Hendry At WWE WrestleMania 41 [Exclusive Details]
Someone must have said his name, because Joe Hendry appeared at WrestleMania 41!
The reigning TNA World Heavyweight Champion received a thunderous ovation from the Las Vegas crowd Sunday night when he answered Randy Orton's open challenge.
The Viper was in need of a new opponent after Kevin Owens announced that he needed to undergo neck surgery and would not be medically cleared to compete in Las Vegas.
Orton issued an open challenge on Friday's episode of SmackDown and Joe Hendry decided to step up to the plate for his WrestleMania moment.
Hendry actually had the Viper reeling for much of what was a relatively short match-up. Joe's fatal mistake was when he did his patented turn for the hard cam, he opened himself up for an RKO out of no where.
After the match was over, Hendry received another huge ovation and even got his hand raised by The Viper... before he was given a second RKO just for the heck of it.
Our Jon Alba is reporting that Joe Hendry was supposed to be booked for a main roster WWE match during the most recent European tour, but that did not come to fruition. Tonight's appearance was an apparent make-good. Echoing Alba's sentiments, that's one heck of a make-good.
