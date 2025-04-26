John Cena Will Defend WWE Championship Against Randy Orton At Backlash
Longtime rivals will face each other one final time at next month's Backlash Premium Live Event.
John Cena, the never seen 17-time World Champion, will defend his newly won WWE Title against Randy Orton at the Enterprise Center in the Viper's hometown of St. Louis on Saturday, May 10.
Nearly 25 years to the day that Orton and Cena first shook hands, they will battle each other once again with professional wrestling's top prize on the line.
The challenge was issued during the opening segment of Friday's episode of SmackDown. Cena kicked-off the show and was immediately interrupted by the Apex Predator.
The two had a rather awkward exchange at first, with Orton telling Cena that he needed to grow up and have some kids in order to change his outlook on life. John then accused Randy of parent shaming him and said that he was too busy raising everyone's children over the past 25 years to have any of his own.
After Cena ran the down members of the Fort Worth crowd and their parenting skills, the point of Orton's comments came to the surface. The Viper spoke of the opening line of Cody Rhodes' entrance music, "wrestling has more than one royal family."
Wrestling has given Randy, and generations of Orton's, everything they have in life and he'll be damned if Cena successfully destroys the business on his watch. He asked Cena to fight him right then and there for the WWE Championship, but Cena declined.
John said there should be a match, but it should happen at Backlash. Cena said he wants Randy to be relaxed heading into their fight. He wants him to spend the day with his family at home in St. Louis, so he can come into Backlash at his very best. That way, when he fails to defeat the 'Last Real WWE Champion', there will be no excuses.
Cena then attempted a sneak attack on The Viper, but ended up taking an RKO out of nowhere. Orton then held up the WWE Championship to close out the opening segment. The match was then made official by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.
