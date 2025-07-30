AEW Dynamite Preview (7/30/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
In the final week of their residency in Chicago's Aragon Ballroom, AEW is going out with a bang.
Tonight's Dynamite is headlined by a huge All In Texas rematch, this time with Jon Moxley as the challenger facing "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. This time around, everyone will be banned from ringside, including the Death Riders who have become synonymous with match interferences in AEW.
The match seems like it will be the final chapter of the Death Riders' war with Hangman for the foreseeable future. Many fans have wondered why a rematch is happening at all after the bloody war at All In Texas that saw Hangman freeing the AEW World Championship from the briefcase it was in for 9 months with the help of several unlikely allies.
Will Hangman finish off the Death Riders for good? Will Jon Moxley become AEW World Champion for a record 5th time? Where will Darby Allin fit into the Death Riders' next chapter?
The conflict between AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and ROH Women's World Champion Athena continues tonight in tag team action. Storm will team up with Alex Windsor, who unsuccessfully challenged Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship in the main event of last Saturday's Collision. Athena's partner will be her "minion" Billie Starkz, who Storm defeated on last week's Dynamite in an AEW Women's World Title eliminator match.
The bad blood between the two teams has only heightened in recent weeks, and with Athena still in possession of a guaranteed world title shot for any time of her choosing, Toni Storm must keep her head on a swivel at all times.
Speaking of tag team action, The Outrunners will face the Young Bucks in the third quarterfinal of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The Outrunners have some momentum after picking up the win in 8-man tag team action on Collision, despite Don Callis' best scheming efforts.
The Young Bucks have had a run of bad luck since losing their EVP titles at All In Texas when they were defeated by Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. Their lavish lifestyle has been significantly minimized, and the production team has enjoyed using their shortcomings for revenge.
FTR and the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn) have already advanced to the semifinals. The winner of the tournament will challenge the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door London. Who will advance to the O2 Arena on August 24?
As far as the Hurt Syndicate is concerned, they have some unfinished business that will likely be addressed tonight. Men's Casino Gauntlet winner MJF will have a live mic tonight on Dynamite. The former AEW World Champion has had a wild last 7 days, from being exiled from the Hurt Syndicate last week to having the #1 movie on Netflix with "Happy Gilmore 2".
MJF is juggling several foes, including the Hurt Syndicate, Mark Briscoe, "Hangman" Adam Page, and CMLL's Místico, whom he looks to further antagonize this Friday by challenging Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship in Arena Mexico.
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship
'Timeless' Toni Storm and Alex Windsor vs. Athena and Billie Starkz
The Outrunners vs. Young Bucks in a World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal
