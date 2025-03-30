WWE Rewind: AJ Lee Wrestles Final Match On Monday Night Raw 10 Years Ago Today
Life moves pretty fast. It's hard to believe, but a decade has now passed since the last time that AJ Lee stepped foot in a WWE ring.
Her final match came on the March 30, 2015 episode of Monday Night Raw. Less than 24 hours after Lee and Paige (aka Saraya) defeated the Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31, they would team with Naomi to face the Bellas and Natalya in six-woman tag team action.
Naomi would wind up picking up the win for her team after hitting the Rearview on Nikki Bella. WWE would then release a brief statement the following Friday announcing that Lee had decided to retire.
Prior to her final run with WWE, Lee was dealing with neck issues. They were severe enough that her Divas TItle defense against Saraya at SummerSlam 2014 had to be produced in a way that would allow AJ to get through it without taking a single bump.
Despite numerous overtures from fans and those within the wrestling business over the years, Lee has remained retired.
In a recent chat with The Takedown on SI, Saraya - who is now a free agent herself and eligible to return to WWE at any time - spoke about her desire to have a reunion with her old mentor one day. At the same time, Saraya says she would never try to talk her into coming back to wrestling.
"I'm hoping that she's fully healed and I want, selfishly, I want to have her back. I'm a mark for her. I love her as a person, as a wrestler. She was a big inspiration for me. And we just had such a magical freaking time together."
