WWE Raw Results [8/25/25]: Jey Uso Lays Out Punk & Knight Ahead Of Clash In Paris
Jey Uso appears to have a new mindset heading into Clash in Paris this Sunday.
The former World Heavyweight Champion has the opportunity to win his title back when he challenges the reigning titleholder Seth Rollins, CM Punk and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
Monday night on Raw from Birmingham, UK, Uce received some much needed advice from his cousin Roman Reigns. The OTC told Jey to stopping worrying about helping everyone else and to focus on adding to their family's legacy.
It was advice that Jey appeared to ignore when he attempted to save LA Knight from a 2-on-1 assault at the conclusion of the show's main event, but after CM Punk got involved, infighting between the three challengers began and Uce dropped both Punk and Knight with superkicks.
While it will be every man for himself Sunday in the World Heavyweight Championship Match, it will also be The Man stepping up to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship. Becky Lynch went face-to-face with Nikki Bella Monday night and finally accepted her challenge for a title match.
The rift between IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors grew wider on after SKY save Rhea Ripley from a Judgment Day attack, Finn Balor faced off against AJ Styles and The Tribal Chief is officially ready to go to war with the Tribal Thief at Clash in Paris. Here's everything you may have missed Monday night on Raw.
WWE Raw Match & Segment Results:
Roman Reigns kicked off the show to a massive ovation as the Birmingham crowd burst into song, on multiple occasions. Once he was able to speak, The OTC said he needed to be honest with himself about something. While the WWE Universe still acknowledges him as their Tribal Chief, he has to acknowledge that he's not the same guy he used to be.
He lost his championships. His Bloodline is gone and his Wiseman man is now The Oracle for Seth Rollins. Everything that Cody Rhodes predicted would happen last year has now come to fruition, and it was The Vision that made sure of it.
Reigns said that The Vision took so much from him that they had to find something else to steal, alluding to his shoes, which are currently around the neck of Big Bronson Reed. It was at that moment that Paul Heyman's unmistakable 'ladies and gentlemen' echoed across bp pulse LIVE.
Heyman was accompanied out to the crowd by Bronson Reed. The Oracle said he was recently reminded that it was five years ago this week when he first aligned himself with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline saga began. Heyman said he loved Reigns back then, and he still loves him today, which is why he came out to interrupt him.
Heyman said Roman was in need of some tough love, although he himself was not man enough to deliver said tough love. But Bronson Reed is man enough.
Reigns would give Reed one opportunity to walk down to the ring, return his shoes and acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief. Bronson declined and told Reigns to acknowledge him as his Tribal Thief. The OTC proceeded to run down the ramp and the fight was on. It took well over a dozen security guards to pull both men apart, but they eventually got the job done.
Dragon Lee defeated JD McDonagh. This was a really fun match that saw the Judgment Day attempt to utilize their numbers game to steal a victory, but Finn Balor was ejected early on by referee Jessika Carr. Dominik Mysterio was later chased off by AJ Styles, which allowed Dragon Lee the opening he needed to hit Operation Dragon on McDonagh to pick up the victory.
Jackie Redmond interviewed LA Knight backstage and the Megastar had some questions about whether or not CM Punk 'accidentally' put him through a table last week. He also wondered why he's the only one in Sunday's World Title Match at Clash in Paris who has a match with Bron Breakker tonight. He said it didn't matter in the end, because Breakker was going to get smacked back to factory settings.
Back inside the Judgment Day clubhouse, a minor argument broke out about what went wrong during JD's match with Dragon Lee. Finn Balor chastised Dom for not having McDonagh's back. Mysterio put the blame on AJ Styles and he asked Finn to handle him later tonight.
Kofi Kingston defeated Penta. Grayson Waller may have earned his spot in the New Day Monday night. Not only did he take a bullet for Kofi early in the match in the form of a kick to the face, but he later provided the decisive distraction. Waller's presence at ringside allowed Kofi to pull Penta off the top rope and then connect with Trouble in Paradise once he got back to his feet.
Rhea Ripley was backstage preparing for her match with Roxanne Perez, when IYO SKY approached her. SKY thanked her for her assistance last week with the Judgment Day, but said that the Kabuki Warriors are her family and they have asked that Rhea stay out of their business. Ripley respectfully said she understood. SKY then gave her a hug, which was witnessed by both Asuka and Kairi Sane in the background.
The Women's World Championship Match for Clash in Paris was officially postponed. Raw GM Adam Pearce spoke to Stephanie Vaquer backstage and informed her that she is still the No. 1 Contender. He just needs an extra week to figure out who her opponent will be after Naomi had to relinquish the title last week.
WWE Nikki Bella goaded Becky Lynch into giving her a Women's Intercontinental Championship Match at Clash in Paris. Turns out all it took was calling her the 'C word'... a coward. Lynch attempted to land a cheap shot after their in-ring promo exchange, but Bella was ready for it and sent the champ running back up the entrance ramp.
Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez. This was another strong one-on-one match up between these two that saw The Nightmare pull out the victory with a Riptide. Raquel and Roxanne would jump Ripley after the match was over, but regardless of what she said earlier in the evening, IYO SKY rushed down to the ring to make the save.
IYO SKY's decision help Rhea Ripley did not go over well with Asuka. After a commercial break, the Empress of Tomorrow approached SKY in the locker room and the two ended up getting into a shouting match. Asuka tore into IYO in Japanese, while Sane stood by with a conflicted look in her eyes.
AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor. It's always a treat when these two former Bullet Club leaders are allowed to throw down on a Monday night, and furthermore, there was no outside interference to ruin the festivities. Styles ultimately got the best of Balor by connecting with a Styles Clash. The victory ended up earning Styles an Intercontinental Championship match next Monday against Dominik Mysterio.
Bayley continues to hear voices inside her head. Her 'Hugger' and 'Role Model' personas once again argued with one another on Monday night. Lyra Valkyria later approached Adam Pearce to ask if Bayley was okay. He said once he had a definitive answer, he'd let Lyra know.
Jey Uso was shown backstage chatting with Roman Reigns. The OTC advised his cousin to stop worrying about trying help everyone. He said he needs to focus on smashing everyone and winning back his World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris.
Roman Reigns then turned his attention to Bronson Reed, who was accompanying Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman to gorilla position. The OTC attack Reed from behind, rendering him unable to head to the ring for the main event. LA Knight then showed up and started hammering on Breakker, essentially starting their match early.
Bron Breakker defeated LA Knight. After a solid back-and-forth contest, the Megastar appeared to be closing in on a victory when Seth Rollins' music hit. The World Heavyweight Champion ran down to the ring and chased Knight out of the ring. While he was in pursuit of Rollins, Bron Breakker cut Knight off with a spear. He'd then hit another spear on Knight once they were back in the ring and covered him for the win.
The Vision would continue the assault on LA Knight after the match was over, but Jey Uso would run down to the ring to try and make the save. Rollins and Breakker would get the better of him as well, but CM Punk then came down to chase them off.
An argument would soon break out between Punk and Knight, which led to shoving and ultimately Jey Uso taking both men down with superkicks to close the show.
