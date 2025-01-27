Kevin Owens Reportedly Set To Appear On WWE Raw on Netflix Tonight
Cody Rhodes is set to make an appearance on WWE Raw on Netflix tonight. This is of course no shock, as Rhodes was announced for the show and is listed on WWE's official Raw preview for the episode.
However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now reported that Kevin Owens will also be making an appearance on the show. The report doesn't detail what part Owens will play in tonight's episode, but you can bet it has something to do with what went down over the weekend.
MORE: WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/27/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
During this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, Rhodes and Owens signed their contract with a little help from Shawn Michaels. Things got heated, with Owens lashing out and attacking Cody before being put down by HBK's Sweet Chin music.
Owens will face Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble on February 1st.
Also on tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix show Logan Paul will make his debut, War Raiders will face Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championships, Bianca Belair and Naomi will face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and Sami Zayn will battle Drew McIntyre.
