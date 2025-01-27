WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/27/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
We are just days away from the Royal Rumble and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to make a special appearance in his home state of Georgia, as Monday Night Raw comes to the State Farm Arena tonight in Atlanta.
The American Nightmare will no doubt have plenty to talk about after Kevin Owens attempted to give WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels a package piledriver at Saturday Night's Main Event. Luckily for HBK, Rhodes was there to make the save and Owens ended up eating some sweet Sweet Chin Music instead.
Saturday night was a great night for all of Raw's Champions as Gunther, Rhea Ripley and Bron Breakker successfully defended their titles. All The Ring General and The Nightmare can do now is wait to see how the Royal Rumble Matches shake out in Indianapolis this weekend.
Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn will both be in the men's match this weekend, but first they'll go one-on-one tonight on Netflix. In the meantime, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will offer up a Women's Rumble preview in the form of a tag team match and the WWE World Tag Team Championships will be on the line tonight as well.
Here's everything we know about tonight's show in Atlanta:
Logan Paul Raw Debut
Logan Paul has World Title aspirations now that he's a member of Monday Night Raw, but the Maverick hasn't been seen inside a WWE ring since he lost to LA Knight at SummerSlam in Cleveland. Only Logan knows what fans will see from him tonight when he finally makes his big Raw debut in Atlanta.
WWE World Tag Team Championship Match
Finn Balor is still not medically cleared to compete due to injuries he suffered during a Street Fight with Damian Priest, so Dominik Mysterio is stepping up to fill his shoes as Judgment Day gets their rematch for the World Tag Team Championships. Can Dom and JD McDonagh win back the gold from the War Raiders?
Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
These four women are ready to pick up where they left off on SmackDown. Liv Morgan was able to steal a victory from Bianca Belair with a crucifix pin in trios action Friday night. Can she and Raquel Rodriguez make it two in a row over the Women's Tag Team Champions, and perhaps, earn themselves a title opportunity?
Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre
Both Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre have visions of winning the star-studded Men's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday, but first they'll give the Atlanta crowd a little appetizer tonight when they go one-on-one. Zayn also has a decision to make. Is he going to back Cody Rhodes or Kevin Owens in their ladder match this weekend?
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
Match Card (Announced)
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has something to talk about
Logan Paul makes his Raw debut
War Raiders (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championships
Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre
