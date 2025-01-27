Major League Soccer Reportedly Moving Into WWE Headquarters
The current home of WWE will continue to expand, and there are plans for another entity to occupy the space alongside the sports-entertainment juggarnaut.
Variety reported Monday that Major League Soccer will be moving its production arm to the facility as part of a pact with IMG, broadcasting the entirety of its studio content out of the building. It is a multi-year partnership between MLS and IMG, and content will be broadcast in English and Spanish.
The Takedown on SI noted this past weekend the former Titan Towers building in Stamford, Conn., which WWE had occupied for decades, had reportedly been purchased by a financial group for nearly $4 million to be converted into apartments.
The report notes the current facility is part of TKO Group holdings, which notably reached an agreement with Endeavor to acquire IMG.
MORE: The Undertaker Revealed As One of The Cover Stars for WWE 2K25 [Photo]
“With the incredible momentum and excitement around the league, we are thrilled to further our partnership with IMG to support our vision of elevating production, creating new viewing opportunities, and pushing the sports broadcast landscape into the future,” MLS Executive Vice President of Media Seth Bacon said in a statement.
The WWE studios will allow MLS to expand its live studio content throughout the season, in addition to broadcasting more than 600 matches for Apple TV. There are five studio-ready areas within the building. WWE moved into the facility in 2023.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/27/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Gunther, Ripley & Breakker All Retain
The Undertaker Revealed As One of The Cover Stars for WWE 2K25 [Photo]
Chris Jericho Comments On The Future Of Britt Baker In AEW [Exclusive]