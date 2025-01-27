WWE 2K25 "Deadman Edition" Announced With The Undertaker On The Cover
Eager fans awaiting any kind of news about WWE 2K25 woke up Monday morning to just that.
The official X account for WWE2K25 chose 3:00 am Eastern Time to unveil one of the covers for the latest issue of the game. A special 'Deadman Edition' of WWE 2K25 will be released this year, featuring WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on the cover.
"The Deadman Rises... Again. ⚰️- WWE2K25
No one escapes the darkness when The Undertaker arrives. Rest in peace... or don’t."
No other details surrounding this special 'Deadman Edition' of the game have been announced, but the release of information about WWE 2K25 is expected to pick up in the days and weeks ahead.
MORE: Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Drop WWE 2K25 Teaser On Raw; X-Box Releases First Images
The official cover star for the WWE 2K25 base game is still unknown, but that cover could be unveiled as soon as tonight's episode of Raw in Atlanta.
It was back on the Raw on Netflix Premiere that Roman Reigns told Paul Heyman that January 27 would be the perfect date for the WWE Universe to acknowledge his victory in Tribal Combat. A WWE 2K25 sticker was then shown on their locker room door, leading many to believe that The OTC may get the honor of being this year's cover star.
