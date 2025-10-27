WWE Raw Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (10/27/25)
Jey Uso and CM Punk will go face-to-face with one another ahead of their WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Two weeks ago, Punk defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match to become the number one contender for the world championship that was held by Seth Rollins. Last week on Raw, Rollins was stripped of his championship due to being injured and out of action because of an attack on him by his own Vision faction.
On Raw last week, Adam Pearce announced that a Battle Royal would determine Punk's championship opponent since Rollins wasn't able to compete. Jey Uso outlasted everyone in the match and punched his ticket to another world championship match.
Punk and Uso have both been the world heavyweight champions this year. Uso defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas to win it — his first in WWE. At SummerSlam, Punk also defeated Gunther to win the championship, but his reign was short-lived. Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase seconds after Punk won and secured the title for himself.
What will Punk and Uso say to one another ahead of their match? Will things between the two get physical?
WWE will crown a number one contender for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship this week on Raw. Rusev is scheduled to go one-on-one with Penta and the winner will get a shot at Dominik Mysterio and the championship. Last week, Penta and Rusev crossed paths during Rusev's championship match against Dom.
After making her return to Raw last week, Nikki Bella has her work cut out for her when she takes on Roxanne Perez this week. Bella helped Iyo Sky fend off Judgment Day and her reward is a match against Perez.
Also in the women's division this week, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be on hand at Raw tonight to defend the titles against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.
WWE Raw Results
Check back at 8pm EST for full results and highlights from this week's episode of WWE Raw.
WWE Raw Card:
CM Punk and Jey Uso meet face-to-face
Rusev vs. Penta to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Liv Morgan Shares Graphic Injury Video To Celebrate 11 Years In WWE
Vince Russo Set For Return To Pro Wrestling
WWE Raw Preview (10/27/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
New Reports Reveal What WWE's Mysterious Walking Vignettes Are For