WWE Reveals Date, Location & Ticket Info For Upcoming Deadline Premium Live Event

WWE has announced that Deadline will be returning to Peacock this December.

Rick Ucchino

NXT Deadline
NXT Deadline / wwe

WWE officially announced Monday morning that NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday, December 6, this year in San Antonio, Texas.

The Boeing Center will host the annual NXT Premium Live Event, marking the first PLE to emanate from the Alamo City since the 2023 Royal Rumble.

NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page and NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe are all being advertised for the show.

While not mentioned in the official release from WWE, Deadline is expected to feature both the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges once again.

The Iron Survivor Challenges were first introduced at Deadline 2022, with current main roster Superstars Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez coming out on top and becoming the No. 1 Contenders for their respective NXT Championships.

MORE: WWE Drops Fourth Cryptic Return Teaser And All Signs Point To One Superstar

Five wrestlers compete in each Iron Survivor Challenge, which features a 25-minute time limit. Two competitors start the match in the ring, with a new star entering the fray every five minutes.

Wrestlers earn a point for every pinfall or submission victory they secure, and points are also awarded to the victim of a disqualification. A 90-second penalty is assessed to the person who takes the fall, and then they are allowed to re-enter the match.

Which NXT Superstars will prove their mettle this year?

Giulia
Giulia / WWE.com

The competitor with the most points when time expires is declared the winner and receives a future NXT Championship opportunity. Last year's Iron Survivors, Oba Femi and Giulia, both went on to capture the titles.

Tickets for NXT Deadline will go on sale starting Wednesday, October 29, at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) via the venue's website.

Fans can also purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting that same website and using the code NXTTIX. That presale will begin on Tuesday, October 28, at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) and will end at until 11:59 p.m. CT.

NXT Deadline will stream exclusively on Peacock. An airtime for the event has not yet been announced. We'll provide more information as it becomes available.

Rick Ucchino
