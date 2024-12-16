Kurt Angle Jokes Vince McMahon Will "Go To Hell When He Dies" In 2022 Interview
Kurt Angle says that Vince McMahon will go to hell when he dies.
The former WWE Champion jokingly had choice words about his former boss in 2022 during an interview with Inside The Ropes.
“He’s f**king crazy." Angle said. "Sometimes, he gives me this look like he want to kick my ass. Vince has this way about him that he just likes to... I don’t know what it is about Vince... He’s so complicated. He just does some crazy s**t. To be an owner, a CEO of a company, and to do some of the shit that he does. It’s like, ‘What the f**k, man?’
“You’re the boss. You can’t be doing this crazy stuff. I don’t want to say all the crazy stuff he does because some of the stuff is more private. But Vince is a very special individual. He’s gonna go to hell when he dies."
Kurt Angle is a multiple time world champion in WWE and a WWE Hall of Famer. His last match with the company was at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.
In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, Angle said he had no plans to return to the ring.
"Umm, no," Angle said about the prospect of returning to the ring. "I have knee replacements. Had five neck surgeries. I had my back surgery last year. I have to have shorter replacements. I am in no condition to be getting in the ring and wrestling."
Angle now serves as an Ambassador to the US wrestling team.
