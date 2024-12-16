Tessa Blanchard Says She's Not Signed To TNA
Tessa Blanchard made headlines on Friday night after she made her long-awaited return to TNA, but the former champion has confirmed that she is not signed to the company.
During an interview with Contralona, Blanchard spoke on her contract status and said she is still a free agent.
“I am very grateful for CMLL, but right now I am not signed with anyone," Blanchard said. "Not TNA, not CMLL. Right now, my goal is a one-on-one match with Jordynne Grace and to show who the best wrestler in the world is.”
Blanchard returned to TNA at the Final Resolution event. She attacked Jordynne Grace in the ring, after Grace's match with Rosemary ended in a no-contest. A disguised Blanchard planted Grace in the middle of the ring with A DDT before revealing herself to the audience.
TNA interviewers caught Blanchard backstage. Blanchard said she was the face of TNA and that she was back to remind everyone in the company of that fact.
Blanchard is a former Impact World Champion and is the first woman to ever hold that title. Blanchard infamously left the company in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 just days before her contract was scheduled to expire. Blanchard has been a part of the CMLL promotion most recently.
