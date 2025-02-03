Reports Reveal Drew McIntyre's WWE Royal Rumble AND WrestleMania Frustrations
Multiple reports emerged earlier today revealing frustration over incidents during the WWE Royal Rumble match.
Drew McIntyre was reported to have stormed out of the stadium after his botched elimination, while a WWE source confirmed to The Takedown that several people were upset with the spot gone wrong, without mentioning who.
In a report by Wrestling Observer Radio earlier today, Dave Meltzer noted.
“There’s a guy that a lot of people were p**sed at in that match, with the idea that he was trying to get himself over and not the match over, and he was doing things. I don’t wanna mention his name, it’ll probably come out tomorrow, because it’s only one person telling me the name, but it’s multiple people telling me that the Drew thing… he wasn’t happy. It’s not an angle. If they end up doing an angle with the person later – which there’s no hints of anything."
In the latest update on the situation, PWInsider Elite sources believe that the wrestler in question is LA Knight, who bumped into Priest during his elimination of McIntyre. The report also notes that WWE has been in contact with McIntyre and are "playing down" the situation.
In additional reporting, The Daily Mail has claimed that McIntyre's frustrations are real, with him being both upset with the spot gone wrong as well as his planned WrestleMania storyline.
His confrontation with Priest during the Royal Rumble is reported to have been part of the buildup to a match between the two at WrestleMania, however, the source describes the encounter as a "nothing match," with McIntyre believing he's due a more notable feud coming into The Grandest Stage of Them All.
The Latest On The WWE Royal Rumble
Multiple Superstars Reportedly Upset After WWE Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre "Storms Out" After Botched Elimination
Jey Uso Reveals What John Cena Told Him In The Ring After His WWE Royal Rumble Win
Alexa Bliss Reportedly Signs New Deal With WWE Royal Rumble Return
WWE Royal Rumble 2025: John Cena Declares For WWE Elimination Chamber & Promises To Headline WrestleMania 41