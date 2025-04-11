Entire WWE WrestleMania 41 Card Reportedly Revealed
We are a little more than a week away from WWE WrestleMania 41, and it appears the card across both nights is just about set in stone.
While one match remains up in the air due to Kevin Owens sustaining an injury, and another seemingly still yet to unfold creatively, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has laid out what he has heard will be the cards for each night in their latest newsletter.
The card for Saturday's show is reportedly as followed (not in any particular order):
- War Raiders vs. The New Day (World Tag Team Championship Match)
- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
- LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu (United States Championship Match)
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women's Championship Match)
- Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
- Jey Uso vs Gunther (World Heavyweight Championship Match)
- Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk
The only confirmed ordering for Saturday's show is that Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk will main-event the night. This will be Punk's first time headlining a WrestleMania.
MORE: Update On WWE Tag Team Title Match Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
Sunday's show seemingly carries a bit more uncertainty, however. The Owens neck injury leaves Randy Orton without an opponent at this moment in time, though Orton is still expected to wrestle on the show. The Women's Tag Team Championship will also be defended, though it is unclear who Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will face.
The card appears to be shaping out as:
- Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (Women's World Championship Match)
- Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio (Intercontinental Championship Match)
- Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
- Randy Orton vs. TBA
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBA (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)
- Cody Rhodes vs John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship Match)
Rhodes and Cena is confirmed to be the main event for Sunday, though it is not yet certain which match will open either night.
