Latest Backstage Update On The WWE Future Of Damage CTRL
Confirming what many had probably already assumed, the latest reporting on Damage CTRL is that the WWE creative team has quietly disbanded the group.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the final decision was made back in early May when Dakota Kai was released from her WWE contract.
At the time of Kai's departure, reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY was left as the only active member of Damage CTRL on the WWE roster. Group founder Bayley had split off from her brain child prior to WrestleMania XL, and the Kabuki Warriors were both still out of action due to injury.
"By the time Kairi Sane returned from injury, the group had already been ended behind the scenes from an internal standpoint," Ross Sapp reported Sunday. "With Asuka returning, we asked if that meant the group still had life. We were told as of the time that creative was developed, it [did not]."
Ross Sapp could not rule out a reunion of sorts down the line, or certain members of Damage CTRL teaming with one another in the near future.
Asuka will wrestle for the first time in over a year Monday night on Raw. Not ignoring the possibility of a singles push for the Empress of Tomorrow, but a reunion with Kairi Sane is very much needed right now.
The Women's Tag Team Division currently lacks challengers to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Adding the two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions into the equation would certainly create some more depth behind Judgment Day.
