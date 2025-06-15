Wrestling On FanNation

Bayley Appearance & Liv Morgan Match Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw

Bayley is back and she is out for revenge against Becky Lynch. The former WWE Women's Champion has been announced for Monday night's episode of Raw in Green Bay.

Rick Ucchino

Bayley
Bayley / WWE.com

Bayley is back and she no doubt has vengeance on her mind.

The former WWE Women's Champion was taken out by Becky Lynch in a backstage blindside attack ahead of WrestleMania 41 and Bayley returned the favor this past Monday night on Raw with a sneak attack of her own on the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Raw GM Adam Pearce took to social media this Father's Day to make a few announcements regarding this Monday night's episode in Green Bay, Wisconsin. First and foremost, Bayley will be at the Resch Center to address The Man face-to-face.

Liv Morgan will be in Green Bay as well to address her actions from last week, where she took out WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella with an Oblivion. The Women's Tag Team Champion also has a one-on-one match booked against Kairi Sane.

Finally, the last two opening round Fatal 4-Way matches in the King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments will be taking place on Monday night. Adam Pearce announced on Friday that the final spot in King of the Ring went to former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

Current Monday Night Raw Card (6/16/25):

King of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Jey Uso vs. Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed

Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile

Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

Bayley addresses Becky Lynch

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Booker T Envisions Big Things Ahead For R-Truth After His Return To WWE

Chelsea Green May Suspend Campaign For Second Women's U.S. Championship Reign

NJPW Dominion Results: Goto Retains In Epic Main Event, Gabe Kidd New Champion & House Of Torture Reborn

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Participants And Blocks Announced, Play-In Tournament

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE