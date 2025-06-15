Bayley Appearance & Liv Morgan Match Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw
Bayley is back and she no doubt has vengeance on her mind.
The former WWE Women's Champion was taken out by Becky Lynch in a backstage blindside attack ahead of WrestleMania 41 and Bayley returned the favor this past Monday night on Raw with a sneak attack of her own on the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Raw GM Adam Pearce took to social media this Father's Day to make a few announcements regarding this Monday night's episode in Green Bay, Wisconsin. First and foremost, Bayley will be at the Resch Center to address The Man face-to-face.
Liv Morgan will be in Green Bay as well to address her actions from last week, where she took out WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella with an Oblivion. The Women's Tag Team Champion also has a one-on-one match booked against Kairi Sane.
Finally, the last two opening round Fatal 4-Way matches in the King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments will be taking place on Monday night. Adam Pearce announced on Friday that the final spot in King of the Ring went to former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.
Current Monday Night Raw Card (6/16/25):
King of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Jey Uso vs. Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed
Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way Match: Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile
Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane
Bayley addresses Becky Lynch
