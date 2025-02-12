Latest On Ricky Starks NXT Debut And Why His Name Wasn't Said On Air
The 'Absolute One' has arrived in NXT. You can still call him Ricky Starks if you'd like, at least until we find out if that's what he'll be going by now that he's in WWE.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has only ever been known by the name given to him at birth, but it's possible the status quo could now change.
Starks made his NXT debut Tuesday night when he appeared unannounced in the crowd and cut a promo promising to shake things up. No music, no merch, and most notably, his name was not uttered a single time. Other than by the fans in attendance who were chanting it upon his arrival.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that it was no accident that Starks was not mentioned by name on the broadcast, although a specific reason as to why has not yet been provided.
"The deal with Ricky Starks came together very quickly once he became available," Ross Sapp said in an update late Tuesday. "As of December, we'd been told that nobody from WWE had communicated interest to Starks, but those we spoke to there knew he'd be signed if he became available."
After requesting his release from AEW at some point in the past year, Starks was granted his release on Monday and by Tuesday night he was officially in WWE.
As for why Starks debuted on NXT as opposed to the main roster, WWE sources told Fightful that they were under the belief that it would be much easier working Ricky into the mix on NXT with most of the WrestleMania creative plans already in motion.
