Cora Jade Added To NXT Women's Championship Match At Vengeance Day After Special Surprise Appearance
Cora Jade has been officially added to the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day on Saturday night.
Going into this week's episode of NXT, the Women's Championship match was scheduled to be a triple threat between Roxanne Perez, Bayley, and Guilia. On tonight's show, Jade defeated Bayley, which prompted NXT General Manager, Ava, to add her to the title match.
Jade won the match, but she didn't do it alone. Roxanne Perez made her entrance during the match and did it like the old Bayley hugger character. Bayley's old music played and Perez walked out and did her entrance. Bayley was furious over the move and tried to fight Perez, which allowed Jade to hit her DDT finisher on the outside of the ring and then in the ring for the victory.
MORE: Ricky Starks Makes His Debut On WWE NXT
Bayley and Perez have been at odds since Bayley reappeared in NXT in January. Perez has showed up on Raw to try and distract Bayley during matches and the two women had an encounter inside the women's Royal Rumble match as well.
NXT Vengeance Day airs live on Peacock on Saturday night. Other announced matches for the show include Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory for the NXT Championship and Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page.
