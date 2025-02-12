WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match Added To Vengeance Day PLE
Fraxiom will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday night.
Briggs and Inamura defeated Hank Walker & Tank Ledger and No Quarter Catch Crew to earn their shot at the titles -- their first as a team in NXT.
Fraxiom -- Nathan Frazer and Axiom -- have run the tag team division in NXT since becoming champions in September. They defeated Chase University to win the titles, which is their second reign in the company.
For the last few weeks, Briggs and Inamura have been angling for a title match and have pitched Fraxiom on that match multiple times. Fraxiom told them that they had to earn their shot, which they did this week.
It was a busy night for Vengeance Day on this week's episode of NXT. In addition to a tag title match being added to the show, the NXT Women's Championship was changed from a triple threat to a fatal four-way. Now, Guilia will defend her championship against Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade -- who earned her way in by beating Bayley.
MORE: Ricky Starks Makes His Debut On WWE NXT
NXT Vengeance Day airs live on Peacock on Saturday night. Other announced matches include Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory for the NXT Championship and Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page.
