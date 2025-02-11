New Day Continued Assault On Rey Mysterio After WWE Raw Went Off Air
Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul closed out Monday night's episode of Raw on Netflix with an exhilarating back-and-forth bout that saw the Maverick ultimately prevail when he debuted a new finisher that Pat McAfee dubbed the 'Paul-verizer'.
The victory earned Logan a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match alongside John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre.
It appeared the show was going to go off the air with Paul celebrating his win, but just as the lower third graphic appeared on screen, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods rushed the ring to assault an already wounded Rey Mysterio.
Very little of New Day's attack was streamed live on Netflix, but as you can see in the video that was shared on WWE socials, it took some time before security was able to remove Kingston and Woods from the ring.
Dragon Lee attempted to save Mysterio from the onslaught, but ended up suffering a double powerbomb for his efforts.
Kofi reposted the video of the attack early Tuesday morning, claiming to have fulfilled a promise from earlier in the day on Monday.
"Didn’t I tell y’all we were getting ready to mess someone up on RAW?! We ALWAYS tell the TRUTH!"- Kofi Kingston on X.
WWE has not provided a medical update on either Rey Mysterio or Dragon Lee as of this writing.
