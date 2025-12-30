WWE Raw Results (12/29/25): The Usos Win Tag Team Gold, Vaquer Retains & More

The final episode of WWE Raw in 2025 was a big one that set table nicely for 2026.

The Vision promised to open the show this week and they did with a promo in the ring. The audience loudly booed the faction, but Heyman was still able to announce that they had added Austin Theory as a permanent member. Theory spoke, saying his past was behind him and that he was focused on the future. He called out his faction-mates and then said that Bron Breakker would become world champion next week.

As Breakker was about to speak, CM Punk walked out to a huge pop. Punk spoke on his walk to the ring and said he wanted to stand in the ring face-to-face with Breakker. He asked if Breakker was too scared, and Breakker responded by telling Punk to get in the ring. He then told his faction to leave.

In the ring, Punk and Breakker stood opposite one another and Breakker spoke first. He said he was unlike anyone Punk had ever faced. He said he didn't spend time on the independent scene, but that he was on the football field with Lamar Jackson instead. Breakker said he would take the title from Punk next week.

Punk responded to Breakker and admitted that Breakker was as ready for a title moment as anyone he's ever seen. Punk said he wasn't ready to give up the title, though. Punk said that someone would beat him for that championship, but that it wouldn't be Breakker. The two men then stared the other down.

Breakker and Punk collide for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the first episode of Raw in 2026 next week.

The Vision wasn't finished with their night. Austin Theory wrestled Rey Mysterio in a singles match on the show, but the match ended in a no-contest after Logan Paul interfered. Paul and Theory tried to beat down Mysterio, but then a returning Penta ran down to the ring to fight them off.

In other action this week, Stephanie Vaquer retained her WWE Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against both Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella. Rodriguez was a force in the match and hit a devastating side slam on Bella. Before she could make the pin, Vaquer rolled her out of the ring and made the cover for herself.

La Primera with the DEVIL'S KISS 😈 pic.twitter.com/aJ0w9uhMS8 — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2025

That was the first negative on the night for The Judgment Day. In addition, Liv Morgan and the Raw announce team revealed that current WWE Men's Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, would be out of action indefinitely because of a shoulder injury.

Next week on Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line when The Kabuki Warriors defend against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. After being destroyed by them in an attack last week, Ripley and Sky took it to both Asuka and Kairi Sane this week.

The duo interrupted a Kabuki Warrior promo with an attack of their own. They ran The Kabuki Warriors out of the ring and secured the momentum going into the championship match next week.

Is Becky a "very nice person" 🤔@maxxinedupri defends the Intercontinental Championship against @BeckyLynchWWE NEXT WEEK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S1Zhhhq7KM — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2025

Elsewhere in the women's division, Becky Lynch and Maxxine Dupri had their final face-to-face ahead of their WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match next week on Raw. Dupri walked out and cut a promo about making Lynch tap out. Lynch immediately walked out and said she didn't tap out.

Dupri said Lynch could believe whatever she wanted, but that she would make her tap out again next week. Lynch tried to give Dupri some compliments, but Dupri wasn't buying any of them. Next week, Lynch will try to finally get a win against Dupri and win back her title.

Also, Gunther wrestled in an impromptu match on this week's Raw. He was confronted backstage by R-Truth and then challenged Truth to a match. During the match, Gunther played with R-Truth until finally deciding to beat him with a sleeper hold choke.

Two NXT faces were present on the show this week. Je'Von Evans was backstage and said he was in the building to meet with Adam Pearce. Evans was confronted by El Grande Americano. Trick Williams was on the show also. He gave Pearce his card and said that he should call him before SmackDown does.

And now Jey Uso kicks out of the Styles Clash! 😱



WHAT. A. MATCH. pic.twitter.com/FvjWdDJpB3 — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2025

In the main event, The Usos defeated Dragon Lee and AJ Styles to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships. There were near falls at every turn during the match, but Jimmy and Jey were able to get a pin to win the titles for the 9th time.

The Usos hit stereo super kicks on Styles and Lee. They then hit the 1D on Lee to win the championships. The Usos posed with the titles in the crowd as the show went off the air.

WWE Raw Results

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella to retain the WWE Women's World Championship

Gunther defeated R-Truth

Austin Theory vs. Logan Paul ended in a no contest

The Usos defeated AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships

